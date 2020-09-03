Editor, Commonwealth:
In response to Clarence’s comment in “My Two Cents” (Aug. 27) criticizing my earlier letter to the editor (“Loyalty to Trump is racially driven,” Aug. 25):
The only time that I can remember when just “white folks” placed a president in office was before the Voting Rights Act was enacted. Since then, it’s been a cornucopia of “folks” electing presidents.
My “misunderstanding” of the correct “context” that Donald Trump was referring to could be clarified if you had presented it, but that didn’t happen. Instead, you decided to go subliminally ballistic as if being loud would actually make you right.
Trump uses his “faithful flock.” He figured out that by throwing out the dog whistles, they would be heard, and they were in 2016 and they are now.
You’re correct when you say that I hate Trump. I hate him because the country that my ancestors built is slowly, yet methodically being ripped to shreds. I don’t know what compels a group of people to support such a person, but they are there, and you are one of them.
The letter you read was the first time that I wrote about race. You’re pretty much reaching now. But what’s the old saying, “A hit dog will holla”? You’re howling, dude.
