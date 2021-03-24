Editor, Commonwealth:
Regarding Clint Guenther’s March 16 letter to the editor (“Where is the outrage for anti-GOP hate?”), the wish that Cindy Hyde-Smith be “dipped in tar and fried” is harsh, to say the least, but unfortunately I am familiar with the concept because I am Black. But I would like her to be defeated in the next election and disappear.
After the Capitol riots (the riots that the Republicans are saying did not happen), she was one of the senators who voted to overturn the presidential election. Those were not just votes for Joe Biden. They were people of black and brown color to be just thrown away. They did not exist or matter. Those people stood in the rain and cold to exercise their right to vote, and she voted to discard them. Her lynching comments are not forgotten either.
The Republican Party of Lincoln does not exist and has been replaced with Donald Trump’s lying, cheating party. Now you Trumplicans are on this campaign to gaslight the United States and the world that the riot on the Capitol was the work of Black Lives Matter people dressed as white people. Boy, have we advanced.
But what about 400 arrests of white people? That’s not real either. We are all just imagining this. Just like COVID-19 did not happen. We woke up one morning and everyone is getting sick and dying, but that did not happen.
As far as Democrats’ “unabashed, hypocritical double standard,” wow! For four years we listened to 30,000 lies, and Republicans defended every one of them. The party of Lincoln forgot what the truth was.
Whoever Fed Up With Republican Party (“My Two Cents,” March 11) is probably knows firsthand what the dipped-in-tar threat means. Every Black person in the South knows what it means. If he or she is older than 50, the reality may be firsthand.
The other good senator from Mississippi negotiated for restaurants to be added to the COVID relief bill and then voted against it. Double standard, or maybe that did not happen either.
Democrats are never right, don’t you know that by now?
Greenwood
