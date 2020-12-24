Editor, Commonwealth:
Here comes another Christmas, just around the corner, so close, so near. Gee, how the years fly by like in a whisper.
The toys of today are surely different: computers, cellphones, flat-screen TVs and satellite dishes.
Toys seemed so simple going back to the 1950s. There I was, a little boy of 6 or 7, with a horsehead stick. Giddy up, go. Hi ho, Silver. So fast my short legs did run.
I got a Mr. Potato Head, a yo-yo, a kaleidoscope. Oh, so many colors of the rainbow. A View-Master and its beautiful colored pictures. A game of pick-up sticks. Now that was fun.
Santa was good to me. Everything on my list I got. Roy Rogers’ cap pistols and a cowboy hat. I once got a wooden rocking horse. An electric train whose locomotive blew smoke and that went round in a circle on metal tracks.
All the toys seemed so simple to make a child happy. Ant farms and roller skates. Once I got a kite for Christmas.
As I got a little older, I got a Daisy BB gun. Telescopes and gyroscopes were once popular.
Oh, yes, we live in a world of change, but I cherish my Christmas memories of yesterday, when toys seemed so simple compared to what we have today.
Merry Christmas. Happy New Year.
