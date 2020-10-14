Editor, Commonwealth:
I love to sing that old familiar song, “Autumn Leaves,” this time of year.
We must say goodbye to the hot, blistering summer months. A season of change is blowing in. The leaves slowly are starting to fall and spin like feathers in the wind, as much cooler temperatures are now here.
A few hummingbirds are still on my feeders, but soon they will disappear, only to return next year. The hum of lawn mowers and buzz of Weed Eaters will soon go silent. The blackbirds will roost in the treetops once again.
Hello, yellow butterfly, basking in the warmth of the golden sun. You’ll soon be gone as the plant kingdom falls asleep in the flower beds, so neat and cozy. Goodbye, red and yellow roses.
Soon it will be time for sweaters and jackets. Goodbye to T-shirts and short pants. Fall is in the air. You can feel it. You can see it. Halloween is just around the corner, bringing back my childhood memories of long ago.
The hum of air conditioning will soon go silent. No more high electric bills. That’s wonderful news.
Autumn is my favorite time of year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.