Editor, Commonwealth:
The Commonwealth recently published an insert that recognized our first responders and their contributions to our community. They certainly deserve credit for their services.
For similar reasons, I would like to commend the Greenwood public works employees and the Greenwood Utilities employees for doing a great job providing the essential services that keep our community operating on a daily basis.
