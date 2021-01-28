Each of the crimes occurred several hundred miles from here, but still the question must be asked: How can it be that young children are accused of such violent acts?
In Lake Charles, Louisiana, four girls — a 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old — are accused of stealing knives from a local Walmart and using them to kill a 15-year-old girl who also was in the store. The Calcasieu Parish sheriff said this was the third homicide involving children in the past six months.
Moss Point, a city of 14,000 on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, is reporting similar problems. Officials there put in place a curfew due to youth crime, including a home invasion Sunday that killed one person and injured another. The prior week, a 15-year-old was arrested on charges of robbing and killing a man, and in an attack on New Year’s Day, a 22-year-old died during a robbery.
Youth crime is nothing new — not even the cases when people die. What’s bothersome about the reports from Lake Charles and Moss Point is that they all occurred within a few days.
Law enforcement can only do so much. Officers cannot be everywhere. At the end of the day, it’s up to families and friends — anybody who can use their influence to dissuade young people from making a mess of their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.