The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a glut of statistics, but here’s a surprising one: Public school retirements are down in Mississippi.
That’s the exact opposite of what many had feared going into the summer, when it was thought that the risk of infection would prompt a surge of teachers and other school employees of retirement age to call it quits.
Instead, during the peak retirement months of June and July, the number of school employees to retire was the lowest it has been in five years, according to a report by the Clarion Ledger newspaper.
With so much said during the summer about teachers being scared to return to the classroom, what’s to explain the result?
The Jackson newspaper did not offer an explanation, but here’s one: With so many of the public schools starting the fall with online instruction, maybe it reduced the anxiety of those who were most worried about contracting the disease.
