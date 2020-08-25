Even as Mississippi moves toward adopting a new state flag, a group unhappy with the retirement of the racially divisive old one hasn’t given up getting it resurrected.
The group, which calls itself Let Mississippi Vote, hopes to gather enough signatures on a petition to put the retired flag and three other options to a statewide referendum.
One lawmaker supporting the effort is ultraconservative Sen. Chris McDaniel.
The Republican argues that the referendum Mississippi voters will face in November — an up-or-down vote on a design still to be determined by the state’s flag commission — isn’t much of a democratic process. “An election where there’s only one option really isn’t an election at all,” he said.
That may be true when people are running for public office in Mississippi, although there are plenty of contests in which candidates are unopposed.
But on issues, it’s not unheard of to have just one choice that voters can either accept or reject. That’s the way most constitutional amendments are decided.
It may not be a multiple-choice contest, but it’s still an election in which voters make their wishes known.
