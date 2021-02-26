The past year has been one of the most challenging in our lifetimes. A global pandemic produced an economic meltdown that stressed and strained nearly every facet of life.
COVID-19 took friends and family too soon, shut down businesses, curbed social interaction and made us more dependent on technology at work and in our personal lives than ever.
But it was not a completely dark year.
The adversity also prompted innovation, of finding new ways to do things or exploring new business models or figuring out how to celebrate life in spite of the grim death counts.
It has been a turbulent 12 months for this community, capped last week by one of the worst winter storms in generations, but it has also been a year with plenty of silver linings.
This year’s Profile edition tries to highlight some of those, showing people and organizations that have adapted to create positives out of what would otherwise be a potentially crushing situation.
Greenwood is a special place during normal times, so it should not be all that surprising that it didn’t let a virus rob it of that distinction. It is a community of good people, good times and a good business climate. It is blessed with high-quality medical care, the importance of which was made abundantly clear when the coronavirus arrived last March. It has a diverse economy, rooted in a strong agricultural base, several thriving manufacturers and a growing tourism business. It has an entrepreneurial spirit that dreams big and figures out how to put those dreams into practice. It has a rich history, a deeply important religious life and lots of great food.
Greenwood, in short, has more to offer than many communities twice its size.
Now in its 35th year, the Profile edition is all about telling that story, and finding new angles to do so. We would not have wished for a pandemic to be part of that story, but its arrival has reaffirmed our faith in the future of this community.
As you read through the Profile edition, you should be encouraged that Greenwood and the surrounding area will survive this challenge, as they have survived many before it. There is too much talent, too much tradition for success, too many people of good will to believe otherwise.
