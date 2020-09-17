President Trump on Tuesday hosted the prime minister of Israel and the foreign ministers of two Arab nations in the Persian Gulf for a ceremony in which the three countries formally established diplomatic and economic ties.
Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates are not threats to Israel, but it’s an achievement when governments whose people have been at odds for centuries agree to be civil. Every little bit helps, and these are the first Arab states to open relations with Israel since Jordan did it in 1994.
The accords are in the news, but they won’t be the top story in most places. Some of that is due to factors outside of the administration’s control — such as forest fires in California and hurricanes on the Gulf Coast. But it’s also because the president and his staff so often are unable to get out of the way when good news occurs.
This week’s example comes from the top spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, who accused government scientists researching the coronavirus of conspiring against Trump. Michael Caputo also warned that there would be violence if Trump loses the election.
This is not the stuff government spokesmen are supposed to say, so naturally it makes news. He apologized on Tuesday, then took a leave of absence.
This story probably will fade quickly, but it’s an excellent example of this administration’s amazing talent for burying its preferred message.
The one "preferred message" underlying everything being done by Trump and his most ardent enablers is that he is desperately anxious to not lose this election. He has even taken to speaking about getting a third term. It's his only hope for avoiding the legal accountability that awaits him once he's out of office.
