The Greenwood City Council has opted to let trick-or-treating go on. Although, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, that wasn’t our Halloween recommendation, the restrictions imposed by city officials might be sufficient to keep the risk of transmission to a manageable level.
On Halloween, for example, only children ages 10 and under will be allowed to go door to door in search of candy, and that’s for only two hours, from 5 to 7 p.m.
One restriction, though, is not only practically unenforceable but has the potential to create more problems than it hopes to solve. That restriction would limit the costumed tikes to only knocking on doors in the wards where they live.
Police aren’t going to know what kids are outside their wards. Even if they did know, confronting the children and their parents could prompt allegations of racial profiling.
Besides, a main reason parents take their children to other neighborhoods to trick or treat is because they believe those neighborhoods are safer in the dark.
If the object is to make this Halloween as risk-free as reasonably possible, that movement should not be restricted.
