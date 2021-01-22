J.D. Brasel’s decision to not seek re-election as mayor of Itta Bena is understandable. The job probably brought a lot more frustration than satisfaction.
Itta Bena is in tough financial shape, and it may take a while for it to dig out of its hole, even after it exits the electricity business later this year.
There’s a lot of debt and deteriorating infrastructure with which to deal. Whoever takes Brasel’s place better understand fully just what he or she is getting into.
