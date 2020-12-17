Last week the Federal Trade Commission, along with attorneys general of 48 states, sued Facebook. The Washington Post reported that the lawsuits “allege that the company is a monopoly that abused its market power through years of anti-competitive conduct and illegal acquisitions, enabling Facebook to become the world’s largest social network while stripping users of alternatives.”
The lawsuits seek to separate two popular apps, Instagram and What’s App, from Facebook. The plaintiffs claim Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg saw them as competitive threats that needed to be “neutralized.”
Facebook already has presented a defense: The FTC, which has gone to court alleging monopolistic practices, approved the purchases of Instagram in 2012 and What’s App in 2014.
The company also has started a public relations offensive. A full-page advertisement in Wednesday’s print edition of The Wall Street Journal proclaimed, “We’re standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere.”
This is in reference to Apple’s reported plans to limit the ability of small business to post personalized ads targeting specific customers to iPhones and other Apple devices. This has the potential to cut into Facebook’s profits. That, of course, is what Zuckerberg is really worried about.
The antitrust lawsuit against Facebook will take a few years to play out. But most likely, the company will lose. The best comparison is the government’s similar and successful cases against Microsoft in the 1990s. Facebook should save the legal fees and settle.
