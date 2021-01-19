One of the bedrock principles of the American judicial system is that all are to be treated the same by it, regardless of their wealth, position or connections. Lady Justice, the personification of the moral force in judicial systems, is usually shown blindfolded to emphasize this essential element of impartiality in the courts.
The justice system, of course, does not always live up to this principle. Those who can afford to hire their own attorneys, for example, usually do better in the court system than those who can’t. Judges as high as those who sit on the U.S. Supreme Court are known to sometimes bring their own biases to the decisions they render.
Nevertheless, the public’s faith and respect for any court system depends on how scrupulously it adheres to the idea that no one will be treated any worse or any better than anyone else by it.
Last week’s handling of a misdemeanor case involving the president of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors raises questions as to whether impartial justice was followed.
Justice Court Judge Jim Campbell, at the recommendation of County Prosecutor Kelvin Pulley, dismissed a DUI charge against Reginald Moore, a member of the Board of Supervisors who recently was elevated to be that board’s president.
It is not unheard of for a prosecutor to decline to prosecute because the prosecutor believes the evidence is insufficient to prove the charge, as Pulley said it was in this case. There are times when it is the duty of a prosecutor to drop the charge, so as to not tie up the court’s time with unprovable cases or to cause a defendant to go through the ordeal and possible expense of an unjustified trial.
What makes Pulley’s decision in this matter a bit unusual, however, is that the arresting officer was in the courtroom, presumably ready to testify as to why he believed Moore, who refused to take a breath test at the time of his arrest, was driving under the influence. Since the arresting officer did not testify, the public only has Pulley’s judgment that whatever the state trooper, Master Sgt. Johnny Delaney, had to say did not support the charge.
It is also troubling that Pulley did not recuse himself from this case, since there was at least the appearance of a conflict of interest for him. In addition to his elected position as county prosecutor, Pulley is the appointed attorney for the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District’s board. His bosses on that board, whose authority includes the power to hire Pulley or someone else instead, include Reginald Moore’s wife, Dr. Kalanya Moore.
The facts in Reginald Moore’s case, had they been presented in court, might have borne out his plea of not guilty. Or had a specially appointed prosecutor handled the case instead of Pulley, there might have been more faith in the decision to not pursue the charge.
Because neither of these was done, it created the perception, right or wrong, that Moore got special treatment, one not accorded to most others charged with a similar crime.
