Speaking of debt, at some point, Congress is going to have to recoup those trillions of dollars in borrowed money it has been using to soften the economic impact of the pandemic.
Here’s an easy way: Reverse some of the recent years’ budget cuts to the IRS.
For every dollar the IRS spends on tax enforcement, it produces an estimated $10 in federal tax revenue. Cut down on the cheating, and there’s more money to pay down debt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.