It was a mistake for Mississippi lawmakers not to substantially expand mail-in voting to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the potential for spreading the virus at polling places.
It is, however, not an unmitigated mistake.
Mail-in ballots, if verification checks are not in place and followed, are more susceptible to fraud than in-person voting. Even more problematic, there are all kinds of technicalities to try to deter fraud — at least in the way Mississippi handles its mailed-in absentee ballots — that make those ballots at a heightened risk of being thrown out.
In a Leflore County election challenge earlier this year, the state judge who presided over the case criticized all of the nit-picky maze of rules that voters and election officials in Mississippi struggle to follow with absentee ballots. The result is that in a close election, there is always the chance that the voters’ will is not really reflected in the result after absentee ballots have been disqualified not because they are fraudulent but because they didn’t follow the confusing rules.
Such problems apparently are not limited to Mississippi. The Washington Post reported this week that more than 534,000 mail-in ballots got rejected during this year’s primaries in 23 states for various reasons, particularly because they did not arrive on time.
The Post writes that this high disqualification rate shows how “missed delivery deadlines, inadvertent mistakes and uneven enforcement of the rules could disenfranchise voters and affect the outcome of the presidential election.”
A few states, such as Oregon and Colorado, have years of experience with mail-in voting, where every registered voter gets mailed a ballot, or one is sent to everyone who asks for it. They have reported very few problems with this process. The key, however, is that they started using it on relatively small elections and worked their way up to a comprehensive system.
That’s not what’s going on this year. At least 20 states have expanded access to mail-in voting to ease concerns of people who wish to avoid crowds and lines during the coronavirus pandemic, but without necessarily laying the groundwork to make the transition smooth, such as testing properly their systems or educating voters who have not voted by mail before how to do so correctly.
Although the desire to reduce visits to polling places is understandable, it could backfire if it results in many thousands of votes being rejected, as happened during the primaries.
If that occurs in November, it could affect the results of what is likely to be a close presidential contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The Post points out that a total of 60,000 primary ballots were rejected in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — three traditionally Democratic states that President Trump won in 2016 by just 80,000 votes. And the primary rejections occurred when turnout was much lower than what officials expect for Nov. 3.
Mississippi will probably have more absentee ballots than usual this fall, but not so many more that election officials and postal carriers will be inundated by them. Still, those who plan to vote absentee should take one simple precaution: Mail the completed ballot at least two weeks before Election Day so that it arrives on time.
