Donald Trump’s abuse of the presidential pardon power has some calling for Congress to place limits on its practice.
The problem, though, is not with the broad power itself but rather with it being misapplied to let cronies off the hook, as Trump has done with Roger Stone and Michael Flynn. When correctly applied, the pardon power can right wrongs or show mercy when mercy is due.
As Austin Sarat, a professor and administrator at Amherst College, recently wrote in an op-ed column, the remedy to abuse of presidential pardons rests with voters. “It is up to voters,” he said. “to choose presidents of character and wisdom who will use the clemency power wisely to advance the causes of decency, democracy and compassion.”
