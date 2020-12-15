The arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi is great news. It’s hard to say what should concern the state more: that the supply of vaccines will be inadequate for months, or that those given the opportunity to protect themselves and others won’t take it.
A couple of months ago, Mississippi had the highest percentage of people saying they wouldn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19. For everyone’s sake, let’s hope that doesn’t remain the case.
