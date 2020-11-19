Carroll Academy has a chance to complete an awesome season Friday night when its football team plays for the 3A title for Mississippi’s private schools.
If the No. 1 seed can beat No. 2 Greenville Christian, the Rebels will post their only undefeated season in school history and win just their second state title ever in football.
Their opponent has a heavy Greenwood flavor, with seven key players on Greenville Christian coming from this area. They transferred in after their previous schools opted out of fall sports because of the pandemic.
It should be a terrific game, with lots of local interest for both sides. The kickoff can’t come soon enough.
