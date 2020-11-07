Given the way the coronavirus has upended just about everything this year, it would not be a surprise if a significant number of college students decided to delay their education until things returned closer to normal.
That may be happening in some states, but not to a significant degree in Mississippi. The state’s commissioner of higher education reported this past week that fall enrollment at Mississippi’s eight public universities is down by only 740 students compared to a year ago — a decrease of just 1%.
A decline in college enrollment is not great news. But when it’s down by only 1% during the greatest health pandemic in a century, that’s a testament to the resilience of the institutions, their students and the students’ families — and the willingness of the latter, at least for now, to pay the same for virtual learning as in-person instruction.
A look at the individual figures for each school, however, does indicate areas of concern, especially in the Delta. Mississippi Valley State University, already the smallest of the state’s eight public universities, lost another 5% of its enrollment. Much worse, Delta State’s enrollment fell by a whopping 20%. The pandemic has only compounded the challenges for a region whose population has been in a longstanding decline, and the enrollment numbers reflect that.
At the other end of the spectrum, though, two of the state’s largest universities showed surprising gains. Both Mississippi State and the University of Southern Mississippi both increased their enrollments by more than 3%.
Higher education in Mississippi may one day face difficult decisions with its smaller universities, especially if enrollment at those schools continues to decrease. But the losses at the small schools appear to be gains for the bigger ones. Most likely, the larger universities also are attracting some students from other states, as Mississippi’s smaller population makes it more likely for out-of-state students to win admission.
In any case, a 1% enrollment decline across the state is a decent report under the circumstances. The obvious challenge for the schools is to rebuild enrollments in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.