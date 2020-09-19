It was a testimony of her tenacity that Ruth Bader Ginsburg was able to hang on as long as she did on the U.S. Supreme Court.
From the first time she was diagnosed with cancer more than 20 years ago, Ginsburg had several serious health problems, but survived them all, rarely missing court sessions, until the recurrence of pancreatic cancer proved more than her 87-year-old body would withstand.
Despite her declining condition in the past year, though, the liberal justice was determined to not retire from the court until after the November election. She obviously did not want to give Donald Trump the opportunity to appoint his third conservative justice if there was a chance he could be defeated for reelection.
Her death now adds a new twist to what was already a wildly unusual presidential race.
Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader who refused to let Barack Obama fill a vacancy on the court in that president’s last year in office, has already said he has no reservations about pushing through a Trump nominee this year if it were to come to that.
Even if the Republican-dominated Senate could overcome in just six weeks what would surely be a battle royal in that chamber, Trump might not want such fast-tracking.
The incumbent has a lot working against him: an ongoing pandemic that he has botched, a struggling economy, racial division and civil unrest. He might like to steer the conversation toward who will get to make the judicial appointment after the election.
If Trump were to fill the vacancy before Nov. 3, he might be playing an ace card too soon.
