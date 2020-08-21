Traditions are hard to let go of, particularly in Mississippi where change comes slowly and resistance to outside pressure is deeply entrenched in the state’s psyche.
Still, Mississippi has finally decided to retire one of its most divisive and offputting traditions — the state flag — and is in the process of replacing that controversial banner with one that hopefully few will find objectionable.
The majority of public officials in Carroll County, unfortunately, are apparently not ready to get on board with this change.
When the county’s lone Black supervisor, Claude Fluker, earlier this month proposed taking down the Confederate battle flag that flies from a pole on the courthouse lawn in Carrollton, he couldn’t get a second from any of the four white members on the board.
Thus, even while the state flag, which fell out of favor because of the Confederate battle flag in one of its corners, is gone, an even more in-your-face homage to the Old South flies on.
Carroll County’s supervisors should rethink this decision.
The Confederate battle flag may recall bravery and sacrifice for some, but for many others, as has been amply documented during the whole debate over the state flag, it harkens back to slavery, racial oppression and widespread discrimination. It is not hospitable to at least a third of the county’s residents, who are Black, and it is a turnoff to businesses and newcomers, whom Carroll County should want to attract.
Maybe the Board of Supervisors doesn’t mean it this way, but continuing to fly that flag on public property, after the state flag has been taken down, is like thumbing the county’s collective nose at racial progress and racial sensitivity.
That’s not a message that any public body should want to send.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.