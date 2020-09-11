Of the 17 people in Louisiana who were directly or indirectly killed by Hurricane Laura, eight died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.
In one case, four members of the same family perished after a portable generator in their garage produced fumes that seeped into the home. The garage door had been left open overnight, but winds from the hurricane apparently blew the door shut.
It’s not just in the Gulf South, though, where generator safety should be foremost in mind. The Delta may not have to worry much about tropical storms, but there are other kinds of natural disasters — tornadoes and ice storms, for instance — that can knock out electricity for long stretches of time and prompt people to fire up a generator to keep the lights on.
Carbon monoxide kills quickly. When fumes enter your home, death can occur within minutes. Never place a generator in a home or a garage. Operate it outdoors in a place that has plenty of ventilation.
And to help protect the utility linemen who might be trying to restore electricity to your area, never plug a portable generator into a wall outlet. Always connect appliances directly to the generator itself, using approved heavy-duty cords.
Don’t operate your generator where it’s wet or even moist. Avoid puddles under the generator. Make certain that your hands are dry before touching the generator.
When it comes time to refuel, let the generator cool off first.
Portable generators are popular because they can bring a measure of comfort and convenience to us when the power is out. But that comfort and convenience should never override safety concerns. Take no chances with portable generators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.