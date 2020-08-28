While the world desperately waits for a safe vaccine to be approved for COVID-19, it’s not too early to remind about another vaccine that can also save lives: the flu vaccine.
The flu kills tens of thousands every year in the U.S. alone. Yet more than half of adults don’t get a flu shot, mostly because they don’t like shots.
Hopefully, the nation’s experience with COVID-19 will get Americans to be more compliant this fall.
