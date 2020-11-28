It was a big week for pardons at the White House. A day after Donald Trump performed the traditional annual pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey, the outgoing president offered a less humorous reprieve.
Trump’s pardon of Michael Flynn is the second time the Republican has misused the powers of the presidency to let off the hook an associate who had been implicated in Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.
As with the commutation of Roger Stone’s prison sentence earlier this year, there is no good factual basis for the president’s granting of clemency to Flynn.
The retired Army officer who campaigned for Trump and briefly served as his national security adviser admitted to lying to the FBI about Flynn’s conversations with the Russian ambassador between the 2016 election and Trump’s inauguration. Flynn initially cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference so thoroughly that prosecutors recommended Flynn be given probation instead of prison time.
Rather than denigrate Flynn, as Trump normally does with anyone he believes is disloyal, the president championed Flynn’s later efforts to withdraw his guilty plea. Strangely, the Justice Department itself, after it was turned over to Trump loyalist William Barr as attorney general, tried to help as well. It asked the judge to dismiss the case against Flynn, saying the FBI had no valid reason to interview Flynn, and thus whatever lies Flynn told federal agents were not criminal.
With just a few weeks left of his time in the White House, Trump apparently was doubtful the judge would go along with this politically motivated scheme to exonerate Flynn. Thus Trump took matters into his own hands, just like he waved the magic mercy wand for Stone shortly before that longtime buddy was to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence.
The president has been obsessed with discrediting the investigation that showed he benefitted from Russian interference in the 2016 election. He can’t stand that it raises doubts as to whether he would have won the tight contest against Hillary Clinton without the foreign meddling.
Clemency for the guilty, though, won’t erase those suspicions. If anything, the president’s actions in letting Stone and Flynn walk free heightens them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.