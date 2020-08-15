Despite the adage that football is a religion in the South, we’d not describe it as “essential” in the way that Tate Reeves has.
Still, the Mississippi governor makes a good point when he questions how colleges and universities can open up their dormitories for students but don’t think it’s safe to play football.
Although some of the smaller conferences in the country, including the Southwestern Athletic Conference, had already said weeks ago that they wouldn’t be playing this fall, the withdrawal in recent days of two of the five major conferences — the Big Ten and Pac-12 — comes as both a surprise and a disappointment.
The decision by the two conferences to back away from their earlier decision to play, despite the speculation that the reversal was possible, still was a bit stunning. It means the schools are putting millions of dollars of football TV and ticket revenue at risk. If the country gets the coronavirus under better control and the Big Ten and Pac-12 are able to play the games in the spring, maybe the schools still get most of that money. But 2020 has proven many times that nothing is certain.
And the decision is a disappointment because, quite frankly, Americans could use a little bit of normalcy after five months of life in Virusland. Looking forward to college football, even with an abbreviated season and sparsely filled stands, definitely would help. The Big Ten and Pac-12 just popped that balloon for a lot of folks.
With this decision, sports affirms its place with schools as a primary measuring stick of America’s attempts to get past the virus. Both arenas make it clear that we’re not past it yet. But just as clearly, there are different ways of tackling these problems, and we just have to wait and see what works best.
College football’s overall virus strategy has been cautious. A total of 54 of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools so far have said individually or through their conference that they will postpone games this fall. The three remaining of the Power Five conferences — the Southeastern Conference, the Big 12 and the Atlantic Coast Conference — say they’re playing, but that could change if the pandemic’s recent surge escalates further, especially if college campuses become major hot spots.
Many of the nation’s large universities also operate medical schools, and school presidents surely are getting strong recommendations from their health leaders that the risks of playing outweigh the benefits.
To be completely selfish, it would be great if the Southeastern Conference stuck to its plans for a conference-only schedule this fall.
College football players do not appear to be at significant risk of serious harm because the virus is far more deadly among people aged 60 and above. But other concerns are obvious.
It is possible that players could transmit the virus to older, move vulnerable people — including their coaches. And if the virus gets loose among a team, as it did the Miami Marlins baseball squad recently, games could be cancelled if too many players have to quarantine. That’s basically the same result as postponing the season.
This is just like the debate over when to start school and whether to split up student bodies. Schools are trying all sorts of methods because there is no right and clear answer. Maybe that should be the approach to college football: Some can postpone, while others can try to make it work.
