There’s probably more to the story to explain why a Mississippi judge thought a 15-year prison sentence was appropriate for a Rankin County drug addict caught forging $1,000 worth of checks.
The addict, Candice Powell, had a previous conviction for selling cocaine, and the sentencing judge warned her at the time that her five-year sentence for that crime could turn into 15 if she broke the law again.
Also, her attorney told the Clarion Ledger newspaper, Powell didn’t comply after her forgery arrest with all the pre-trial requirements that the circuit judge, John Emfinger, expects of those looking for leniency from his bench.
Powell sounds like a bit of a mess.
But her problems and shortcoming are what you might expect from someone who has an addiction. Desperate for drugs, addicts will do almost anything — lie, sell drugs, steal — to get their fix. And they tend to have problems with personal discipline, such as getting up for work or making court hearings.
What they need, though, to turn their lives around is rehabilitation, not incarceration. That’s why Emfinger’s punishment seems grossly excessive for Powell’s offense, not to mention counterproductive.
The judge may have been frustrated with Powell and trying to teach her a lesson. Nevertheless, when sentencing offenders for crimes of addiction, he should be thinking what’s the least expensive and most promising way to try to help them beat their illness. Incarceration fails on both counts.
That’s why there’s a bipartisan movement to change this nation’s drug laws to make them more focused on the disease of addiction than the crimes it fosters. For those reforms to work, though, the judges have to be on board.
A least in this instance, Emfinger wasn’t.
