There may be a reasonable argument for the medicinal benefits of marijuana, including in its smoked form.
Two-thirds of the states in this country have legalized the consumption of marijuana for medical purposes. There are doctors and patients who swear to its benefits for a range of maladies, from cancer to post-traumatic stress syndrome.
Maybe Mississippi should join the movement, but not in the way proponents are seeking.
Initiative 65, which is on the ballot this year, takes what should be a legislative action and turns it into a constitutional one. It would put into the constitution not just the general framework for medical marijuana but extremely detailed guidelines on how the program would have to be implemented. At nearly 2,500 words, it would have to be the longest amendment ever added to the state constitution, if it passes next Tuesday.
The initiative process may have been the only available avenue that proponents had to bypass a reluctant Legislature. Still a constitutional amendment is the wrong avenue to take to achieve their goal.
Once in the constitution, every jot or tittle of Initiative 65 becomes law and can only be changed by another constitutional amendment, no matter what the experience of legalization shows. Want to raise the tax rate, which seems terribly low at 7% compared to what many other states charge? Can’t do it without a subsequent constitutional amendment. Want to cut some of the 22 medical conditions that qualify for certification because they end up being abused by patients and providers? Ditto. Want to reduce the quantity of the drug provided at one time because it turns out to be a conduit to illegal street sales? Same thing.
It’s almost guaranteed that there will be problems and medical marijuana will require tweaking, but it will be cumbersome to do so once the program becomes enshrined in the constitution. For this reason, more than anything, we oppose Initiative 65.
We also are not a fan of Initiative 65A, the legislative alternative that is more restrictive than Initiative 65 and leaves the details for lawmakers to work out. It has the same fundamental problem as Initiative 65, although not as sweeping and in reverse. It would only legalize the prescribing of marijuana in its smoked form for terminal illnesses. What if scientific research shows that smoking is the most effective delivery mechanism for some severe but non-terminal illnesses? It would take another constitutional amendment to make a change.
Our recommendation to voters is to reject both options on the first part of Ballot Measure 1, and skip the second part, which asks them to pick the most palatable of the two.
Let proponents of medical marijuana go back to doing the hard work of convincing lawmakers to enact legalization — the way that all other medicines are regulated in this state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.