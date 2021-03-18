Some people I know refuse to watch the news or read the papers these days, and who can blame them?” begins syndicated columnist Cal Thomas. “The headlines are depressing and no one seems to be in charge.”
Thomas goes on in his column to list all of the depressing news. A killer virus, a volatile stock market, an unstable Middle East, a bellicose Russia, rampant computer sabotage, incredibly nasty politics in the U.S., and more.
Sound familiar?
The piece wasn’t written this week, however. It comes from October 2014, more than six years ago, when Barack Obama was well into his second term in the White House.
A reader of the Commonwealth passed it on to us the other day, noting the similarities between then and now.
The parallels are not exact, of course.
Ebola, the exotic virus of that year, has been nothing as rampantly deadly as COVID-19. During the height of the Ebola epidemic, it killed on average of less than 5,000 people per year, most of them in three West African countries. COVID has claimed almost 2.7 million lives worldwide in the past 14 months, and almost no place on Earth has been spared.
While the stock market took a tumble immediately after the outbreak last spring, it has recovered and then some, even while some parts of the economy are still reeling.
And while a Democratic president took the knocks in 2014, most of the criticism for whatever ails the country has been largely laid at the feet of his Republican successor, Donald Trump.
Nevertheless, there is a point to the comparison, however inexact. It is this: The world and life frequently feel like they are going in the wrong direction. That’s because it’s human nature to fixate on the crises and conflicts. Normalcy and cooperation are boring.
Even as the nation today appears — fingers crossed — to be emerging many months sooner than anticipated from the COVID scourge, the good news is tempered by fears about other, possibly vaccine-resistant variants. The $6 trillion or so that the federal government has poured into the economy has averted a financial collapse, but there are worries that all of this mostly borrowed money will trigger inflation in the short term and crushing levels of debt in the long haul.
We are a nation of worriers, and a nation whose perspective is skewed by our politics. That’s just the way we are built.
But the U.S. has been through many crises in its nearly 250-year history. It has been led by presidents of various competencies from both ends of the political spectrum. And it has survived them all.
It will survive this time, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.