Speaking of enrollment, the public schools in Leflore and Carroll counties should be concerned. Both saw significant drops in student numbers, which means they’ll also probably see future drops in state funding.
This fall, the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District has seen an overall enrollment decline of 11%. In Carroll County, it’s close to 10%.
The most convenient explanation for the Leflore County schools, it would seem, is that the leadership’s decision to stick, because of COVID-19, with all virtual learning this semester has cost them students — either because the students transferred to schools with in-person classes (and sports) or they just dropped out.
Yet, Carroll County has been using, until recently, mostly in-person instruction, and their numbers aren’t much better.
So, what is really going on? It’s not clear.
Meanwhile, the Greenwood Leflore district looks poised to wean itself and its students back into the classroom come January with a mixture of in-person and virtual learning. There may be several factors causing this likely change of course, even though cases of COVID-19 are rising faster than they did when school began in August.
Enrollment declines, we suspect, are a prime motivator.
