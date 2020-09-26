This was not the way that Rick Leach and Lane Kiffin, the flamboyant head football coaches for Mississippi’s two Southeastern Conference schools, expected to make their debuts.
Instead of the nonconference “cream puff” against whom most coaches like to start, Leach at Mississippi State and Kiffin at Ole Miss will be leading their squads Saturday as two-touchdown underdogs or worse against two highly ranked SEC opponents.
COVID-19, which produced an abbreviated conference-only schedule, has not only dealt the two coaches a tough hand to start their seasons. It will be hanging over them for the duration, with the odds good that some players will be sidelined by the virus at some point.
It will be remarkable if the schools get all 10 games in.
