Assuming President Trump signs the bill providing an additional $900 billion in coronavirus economic relief — not a certainty given his remarks Tuesday night — it should provide some much-needed help.
Among the major changes from the first relief bill passed in the spring are a new rental assistance program for people who face eviction because they’ve fallen behind in their rent; and a reduction in supplemental unemployment benefits and stimulus checks.
The original jobless benefits were $600 a week, which in some cases turned out to be too generous, creating an incentive not to work. The reduced supplement is $300 a week.
Also being halved are the direct payments to individuals, from $1,200 in the spring to $600 this time.
The Paycheck Protection Program will be revived, which provides loans to small businesses. Hard-hit businesses that got helped earlier this year will still be eligible for additional assistance.
After the months of wrangling it took to get this bill passed, it will be surprising if the outgoing president kicks it back for more work. That would only delay the relief for which so many individuals and businesses are desperate.
