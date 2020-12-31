Before the New Year’s holiday, we often remind our readers of the dangers of drinking and driving.
Even if they aren’t so badly impaired that they kill themselves or someone else, motorists who get ticketed for DUI soon learn that it’s a very expensive offense and a terribly inconvenient one.
But this year, there is arguably an even greater risk from partying on New Year’s Eve than a potential DUI: catching COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported that for the first time in this pandemic, the number of new cases reported in one day broke the 3,000 mark. The day before that, the state set a one-day record of 85 deaths.
This continues a surge in the disease that began in November and has not shown any sign of letting up. If anything, this week’s numbers indicate the situation is getting worse, perhaps due to family and social gatherings that occurred around Christmas, contrary to the strong advice of health officials. The long New Year’s holiday weekend could further exacerbate the problem, especially since there is usually alcohol involved, which lowers inhibition and increases risk-taking.
There will be plenty of New Year’s Eve parties in your life. Give them a pass this year and trust that by this time next year, you’ll be able to let you hair down again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.