The photo on the cover of the March edition of Rotary magazine is a close-up of raw sewage coming from a pipe into the yard of a rural home in Lowndes County, Alabama. The cover title simply says, “Wasteland,” and includes the phrase, “How inadequate sanitation systems are failing rural America.”
The accompanying story is a profile of Catherine Coleman Flowers, who published a book last year about the problem of providing wastewater treatment — typically a septic tank — to the homes of low-income rural residents.
Flowers is correct that most people, including those in a position to do something about it, overlook the issue. She says it’s because wastewater treatment attention tends to go to cities, where there are a lot more residents, and usually more money, to build elaborate systems of pipes to direct sewage to a treatment plant. Unincorporated rural areas rarely get any similar aid.
Lowndes County, with a population of about 10,000 in the Black Belt of south-central Alabama, is an excellent example of an area where too many rural residents cannot afford improved wastewater facilities like a residential septic tank. One of them, a single mother named Pamela Rush whose mobile home did not have a septic tank, testified to a congressional committee about the issue in 2018. Flowers eventually brought U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to Rush’s home so he could see the problem for himself.
Perhaps getting the attention of a senator is one step toward improving things. But the magazine story makes it clear that there are other problems. Affordable housing is one: Rush and her two children lived in a mobile home that Rush bought in 1995 and was still paying off at the time of her death last July from COVID-19.
Flowers runs a nonprofit called the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice. In the magazine interview she said she does not get hung up over conservative vs. liberal ideologies, but instead seeks help and ideas from anyone.
She believes that wastewater treatment needs new solutions. “When people go into outer space, they can treat wastewater to make it drinking water,” she noted. “Why can’t we do that here on earth?”
Last year, Flowers received a $625,000 “genius grant” from the MacArthur Foundation for bringing overdue attention to rural wastewater treatment. There is much work to do.
