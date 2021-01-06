President Donald Trump continues to claim the election was stolen from him. The only person, though, who has been caught trying to steal the November election is the president himself.
His badgering phone call over the weekend to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sounded very much like Trump was asking his fellow Republican to commit election fraud. How else can anyone interpret Trump pressuring the Georgia election official to “find 11,780 votes.”
How would Raffensperger — after multiple counts certifying Joe Biden as the rightful winner in that state — “find” enough votes to overturn the result? He would have to fabricate them, of course.
To his credit, Raffensperger did not cave to the strong-arming. He has more integrity and sense than the person who will soon be vacating the White House, probably kicking and screaming.
