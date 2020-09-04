Mississippi’s flag commission made the right choice when it settled on the banner that it has recommended to become the next state flag.
Whether it goes by its newly official name, the “In God We Trust” flag, or its more descriptive common name, the magnolia flag, it will make a fine banner to represent this state and move it past the rancor and bad publicity caused by the previous Confederate-themed one.
The choice is particularly gratifying because one of the five designers whose work was melded into the final flag version grew up in Greenwood, Sue Anna Joe. Her contribution, the magnolia flower, is arguably the most important of all, since it is the flag’s defining symbol.
The commission’s choice still must be ratified by voters in November. Let’s hope that happens.
