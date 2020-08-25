A year after federal agents conducted in Mississippi one of the largest workplace raids of illegal workers ever, not a single top executive at any of the seven chicken processing plants targeted has been charged.
Not only does that speak to the unfairness of such raids, which are generally much tougher on the illegal workers than those who benefit from their labor, but it also illustrates why such crackdowns tend to be ineffective in reducing illegal immigration.
Deport a couple of hundred undocumented workers, and soon others will line up to take their place as long as they know there are companies that will hire them and act dumb about their stolen or forged documentation.
Mike Hurst, the U.S. attorney who has headed up the prosecution following the 2019 raid that resulted in the arrest of 680 Latino workers, promised that it wouldn’t be this way. He said he would not be shy about charging any companies or their executives who knowingly hired illegal immigrants.
So far, though, only four managers at two of the plants have been indicted, and no action has been taken against the processing companies themselves.
Maybe that is still to come. Maybe the pandemic has slowed the investigation, as Hurst has indicated. Or maybe there were enough levels of separation between the workers and the bosses that the bosses can claim plausible deniability.
Nevertheless, until companies that benefit from illegal workers are punished so severely that they conclude it isn’t worth the risk, they will either actively recruit illegals or turn a blind eye to lower-level managers who do.
Illegal immigrants flood to this country because the word is that, if you can make it safely across the border, you can find a job that pays much more than you could ever hope to earn in your home country. You might have to do back-breaking work, you might have to live in crowded conditions, but if you lie low and do your job, the money, relatively speaking, is good.
As long as that’s the word filtering to people desperate for a better life, they will take their chances to try to find it.
