COVID-19 has caused big changes throughout society. One of them is online education as an alternative to in-class learning.
Thanks to an infusion of $200 million in federal coronavirus relief money, 390,000 laptops, tablets or other online devices have been given to students throughout Mississippi to help them participate in virtual learning. Online access has been greatly improved through new Wi-Fi hotspots, new cell towers and data plans. School districts throughout the state have learned rapidly how to teach online as well as in the classroom. This is transformative.
State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright, speaking to an online Stennis Institute press forum, said, “No other state procured what we procured because we were able to buy in bulk.” Wright said school districts around the state, with assistance from the Department of Education, have moved rapidly to embrace online education as a supplement or, where necessary, an alternative to in-class learning. The Department of Education has 90 people working on professional development, training educators to effectively teach online. The progress has been breathtaking, driven by advances in online streaming technologies.
What remains to be seen is whether the online advances have improved education. Assessment tests were suspended last year. Wright says it is critical to not skip assessments for two years in a row. The state is still gathering statistics on enrollment and attendance in this new online world. Anecdotal evidence indicates many students have fallen through the cracks. Like so many aspects of the COVID crisis, educators are learning as they go and the jury is still out. Chances are the learning deficits, should they exist, are going to be the most pronounced in the younger grades. Unfortunately, those are also the most critical years, when students either master reading, the main building block in education, or they don’t.
One thing is certain: There are far more computer devices in the hands of students. This is bound to improve the computer skills of an entire generation, making them more employable and better equipped to embrace a digital world.
In addition, advances in online learning may allow students to keep up when they are unable to attend school because of garden variety illnesses once COVID is gone. Having online as a supplement to in-class may become a standard feature of our education system going forward.
What remains to be seen is whether online can ever be as effective as in-class learning in the actual transfer of knowledge.
