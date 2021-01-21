A year ago, when some of the first estimates of possible U.S. deaths from COVID-19 were being publicized, a commonly voiced one was 190,000.
That seemed wildly exaggerated at the time, but it sadly turned out to be a gross underestimate.
The latest surge of the virus has put the death count at more than 400,000. There is hope, though, that as the COVID-19 vaccines get more widely distributed, this will be the last surge.
We pray so.
