After being cooped up for nearly a week by a pair of winter storms, there is a tendency to let your guard down once it’s safe to drive again.
Caution remains the key word.
There will be plenty of slick spots on main thoroughfares around Greenwood, and lots of side roads that will be hazardous to navigate for a while.
Go slower than normal until all this ice and snow melt away.
