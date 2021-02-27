Sometimes it’s best to ignore loudmouths. Giving them attention just seems to encourage them.
But Itta Bena Alderman Darrick Hart’s behavior was so over the top at that town board’s meeting this past week that it can’t go unremarked.
Hart was in a disagreement with his fellow board members over whether to allow the town’s community center to be used for a historical commemoration of Itta Bena’s civil rights history.
He referred to those who had reservations about giving the OK for public health reasons — we are still in a pandemic, you know — as “stupid n*****s.” He didn’t use the asterisks.
Because Hart is Black, some will argue that having that racial epithet come out of his mouth doesn’t carry the same verbal poison as it would from a white person’s. We don’t buy that. He certainly meant to be degrading.
But even putting that aside, for a public official in an open meeting to call another public official stupid is rude and uncivil. Hart should mind his manners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.