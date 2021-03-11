Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is correct when he says Jackson’s massive water woes are in large part the result of decades of deferred maintenance. When something is wearing out and not repaired or replaced, eventually it will fail.
It’s too bad the governor doesn’t apply the same logic to the roads and bridges in this state. He would rather see them crumble than raise the fuel tax to fix them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.