Although high school basketball in Greenwood this season was nothing as spectacular as last year’s, it had its moments.
Delta Streets Academy brought home its first state title in that young school’s history, and the defending champion Pillow Academy Lady Mustangs played with grit until the end, despite losing their top scorer to a major injury early in the postseason.
Congratulations to these teams and all the others that played through a pandemic-impacted time.
