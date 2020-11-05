Going into Tuesday’s election, we thought that Mississippi voters would approve the new state flag. But the nearly 3-to-1 margin by which they did so was a pleasant development.
This state overwhelmingly decided it was time to stop fighting over a piece of cloth that divided its people and gave it a black eye in much of the rest of the nation.
The magnolia flag is a beautiful change not only in its design but in its symbolism. It says that Mississippi is ready to move on from the bitterness about its past and try to work together for a more prosperous future.
