When arguments are made about raising teacher pay, whether here in Mississippi or anywhere else in the country, there are usually statistics trotted out to show that the compensation is not enough for the job.
Most often the statistics shore up the case, but one recently offered by the Southern Regional Education Board did not. It should be retired.
It shows that throughout the Southeast, teachers make about 20% less than other professionals in the region. There’s a legitimate explanation, however, for that disparity. Teachers work 20% fewer days than other professionals.
