Why anyone would celebrate New Year’s by shooting a gun in the air is hard to fathom. Judging by the sound of it, though, there were a lot of numbskulls doing just that in Greenwood for a couple of nights around the holiday.
Don’t they understand one of the laws of gravity: namely, that what goes up must come down? They could kill somebody if one of those bullets fell through a moving car’s windshield or landed on someone’s head.
If you’ve got to break the law to make some noise around the city, please do it with fireworks next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.