The National Weather Service has known for a while that it’s weather-predicting model was not as accurate as the Europeans’ computer model.
Instead of just adopting what the Europeans were using, the Weather Service devised its own upgrade. The new model, according to tests, provides better results than the old U.S. model but it’s still not as good as the European one.
Maybe the Weather Service is letting Yankee pride get in its way.
