Herman Perkins Jr. is not a person who seeks the spotlight. He quietly goes about the business of managing Greenwood’s Century Funeral Home, helping people deal with the grief of losing a loved one.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made Perkins’ job more stressful — and more important — since in most cases, those who have died have done so separated from family because of the risk of spreading the virus.
He is a gentleman with a servant’s heart. That’s obvious not only in the way he handles his job but in the way he responds to others in need. He can be counted on to support any good cause — whether it be for a church, a school or a civic organization. He has compassion for the less fortunate, on occasion providing funeral services to the indigent for free. He believes that everyone, no matter their station in life, is entitled to a proper burial.
For these reasons, the Commonwealth has selected Perkins as the recipient of its 2021 Community Service Award. Presented in conjunction with the publication of its Profile edition, the award holds him up as a model of service.
The rest of us would do well to emulate him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.