Reginald Moore and the Leflore County Board of Supervisors deserve credit for trying to do something about this community’s longstanding litter problems.
This week, Moore, the president of the county board, went to the Greenwood City Council to solicit its collaboration in tackling the unsightly issue. He got a deservedly positive response.
The idea is to form a coalition between the two public bodies and the residents they serve in cleaning up the trash that mars this community’s appearance and deflates its spirit. There would also be some incentive money for churches and other nonprofit groups that organize cleanups.
It’s a good idea that needs to be paired with stronger enforcement of anti-litter laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.