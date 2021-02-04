Litter is a frustrating and recurring problem in this community. The Leflore County Board of Supervisors wants to develop a plan of action with the city of Greenwood to tackle the unsightly mess.
For such a plan to do much lasting good, though, it must make enforcement of existing litter laws a priority. Mayor Carolyn McAdams says the city’s new police chief, Terrence Craft, is starting to do that. The county Sheriff’s Department needs to follow suit. Given the volume of roadside debris, there should be plenty of opportunity to make arrests or issue tickets.
You can preach all you want to about civic responsibility and community pride, but until the litterbugs feel it in their wallet, they are unlikely to change their thoughtless behavior.
